Ladakh records to be the coldest place in J-K

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): With the mercury dropping by over 15 degrees Celsius below the freezing point, Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh region has become the coldest recorded place in the state.

The Leh region in Ladakh continued to be cut off from the rest of the world by surface due to heavy snowfall on higher reaches, for over six months now.

The two gateways to Ladakh region -- Zojila pass from Srinagar side and Rohtang La and Taglang La pass from Manali side -- continued to remain closed for vehicular traffic since November.

According to reports, the people of Ladakh stock enough essential commodities such as fuel, petrol, ration and other required items before winters. During winters, the people face harsh climatic conditions with temperatures dropping down to minus 20 to 30 degrees Celsius. However, in the recent years, some of the winter sports, such as Ice Skating, Ice Hockey Tournament and Chadar trek, are becoming popular among the youth. Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan', the 40-day harshest winter period. It will end on January 31 but the cold wave conditions will continue in the Valley. The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold). (ANI)