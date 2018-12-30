Lady police accuses constable of rape

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): A lady constable in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar accused a fellow constable of drugging her with a spiked glass of milk and then repeatedly raping her on the pretext of marriage.

After a lady constable wrote to a senior police officer, Sudhir Kumar, police have suspended the accused, Keshav Sharma, who is a police constable and registered a case against him.

In a complaint, the victim has told that she even got pregnant while being in a relationship with the accused, who forced her to head for miscarriage. The victim has further warned of the police of suicide, stating that, "If I won't get justice then I've no other choice but to commit suicide"

Speaking to media about the matter, SP Dehat Alok Sharma stated: "Case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Accused constable has been suspended with immediate effect." "We have registered a case against the accused under sections 376, 313 and 506 of Indian Penal code (IPC), " he added. According to the victim, the accused asked her to step out from her marriage, when the victim agreed and informed him that she was finally taking divorce, Keshav refused to marry her. "One day, he came to my apartment saying that he was depressed and it was there that he gave a glass of milk to me, which was mixed with some intoxicating substance. When I got up the next morning, I realised that I was raped by him," she said. She further said that police haven't taken any strict action in the case and it's been five days already and police are unable to trace whereabouts of the accused. Notably, the victim got married to a resident of Bulandshahr, Parvinder, on September 2009. However, both departed their ways as they were not happy with their marriage. (ANI)