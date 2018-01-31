Lalit Modi's lawyer welcomes Bombay HC's decision

[India], Jan 31 (ANI): Former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi's attorney Mehmood Abdi has welcomed the Bombay High Court's decision allowing him to cross-examine the witnesses in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case relating to IPL operations.

Modi is an accused among others, including senior Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials.

Abdi said in a statement, "The judgment as we'd been hoping on the basis of our arguments has vindicated the stand of Mr Lalit Modi that his fundamental rights would be prejudiced if he is not allowed to cross-examine and challenge the statements of all those who have deposed against him. We believe that it is indeed essential that anyone relevant must be subject to be cross-examined either in the long-disputed BCCI disciplinary proceedings or the ongoing matters before the ED adjudicating authority".

The court yesterday had allowed a petition filed by Modi, challenging the authority of the ED not permitting him to cross-examine the witnesses in the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case against him. The court had directed that the witnesses should be presented before it for cross-examination. (ANI)