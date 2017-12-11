Lalu accuses PM Modi of showing conflicting stance on Pak

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav cornered Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, over the latter's visit to Pakistan in 2015, and accused him of favouring Pakistan.

"He goes uninvited to Pakistan, allows it's notorious agency ISI to picnic in our sensitive Pathankot airbase, calls Pakistan PM in oath ceremony, gifts him generously still Pakistan is bad. If you hate Pakistan then Why don't you end Most Favoured Nation status given to Pakistan?" Yadav posted on Twitter.

In his tweet, Yadav was referring to Prime Minister Modi's surprise visit to Pakistan to meet his then counterpart Nawaz Sharif in December 2015, months after the terror attack in Udhampur and Gurdaspur. Days after the visit, the Pathankot airbase in Punjab was attacked by six terrorists from Pakistan. The RJD chief's swipe comes a day after Prime Minsiter Modi accused the Congress Party of colluding with Pakistan to interfere in the results of Gujarat Assembly elections. (ANI)