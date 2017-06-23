Lalu brand ambassador of 'Jungle Raj', says Giriraj Singh

[India], June 23 (ANI): Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterises Giriraj Singh has described Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar chief Minister Lalu Yadav as the "brand ambassador of Jungle Raj".

In an exclusive interview with Zee Regional Channels' CEO Jagdish Chandra, which will be aired tomorrow night, Singh said, "Lalu Yadav is the brand ambassador of Jungle Raj who favours and spreads anarchy."

Singh further said that he never imagined that he would one day become a central minister.

He also recalled his ministerial stints in the previous Nitish Kumar cabinet, when the latter was apart of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Then he was in charge of the cooperative and animal husbandry departments in the state of Bihar.

On his ministerial stint under Nitish Kumar, he said he always had a remorse that he could not implememt his 'Niche Machhli Upar Bijli' drive in the wetland areas of Purnia, Kishangunj and Champaran in Bihar. He called Nitish Kumar a 'political cosmetic face'.

He recalled that Nitish used to think about the development of the state, but now, he was running after power.

He described Nitish as a 'Dhritrashtra' and did see him ever becoming the nation's prime minister.

Supporting Prime Minister Modi's policies, he said, "No one can become a leader by himself or herself. It is the people who make leaders."

He described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a glodal leader who is leading the way in solving the problems of the world. He said, Modi has earned the respect for the nation. He also praised the clear intentions and decisions of Narendra Modi. He called Amit Shah a good decision taker who understood the country better than many.

On the Goods and Service Tax (GST), Singh said industralists and entrepreneurs would soon realise that the new tax arrangement is for their betterment.

On his next two years roadmap, Giriraj said he would like to give better prospects to the SC/STs and women.

Giriraj also favoured a law to contain the population of the country. He stressed that social harmony has broken in the places where the Hindu population has decreased.

Calling himself first a Hindu, then a BJP member, he said yoga should be made compulsory in schools across the country.

Singh's interview can be seen in all the Zee regional channels and Zee Hindustan at 9.30 p.m. on Saturday. (ANI)