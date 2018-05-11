Lalu gets 6-week provisional bail

[India], May 11 (ANI): The Jharkhand High Court has granted six-week provisional bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal Supremo Lalu Prasad on medical grounds.

Earlier in the week, Lalu Prasad was granted a three-day parole to attend the wedding of his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on May 12.

Lalu, who has been convicted in three fodder scam cases by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi since December last year, was undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute Medical Sciences (RIMS) here.

The RJD chief, who has been serving a jail term in Birsa Munda central jail, was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on March 29 for specialised treatment. On April 30, the AIIMS later referred Lalu to Rajendra Institute Medical Sciences . Yoga Guru Ramdev visited Lalu Prasad at his residence in Patna and congratulated him on being granted bail. "I asked him to take proper care of himself by doing yoga," Ramdev said. (ANI)