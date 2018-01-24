Lalu, Jagannath Mishra convicted in Chaibasa treasury case

[India] Jan. 24 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad and former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra were found guilty by a Special CBI court in Ranchi in the Chaibasa Treasury case related to fodder scam, on Wednesday.

The case pertained to the embezzlement of Rs 33.67 crore from Chaibasa district treasury during 1992-93.

Lalu is currently lodged in the Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi after being convicted for 3.5 years on December 23, 2017. The case pertained to the Deoghar treasury.

The Chaibasa Treasury case is the third case in the fodder scam in which Lalu Prasad has been found guilty. (ANI)