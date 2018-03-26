Lalu might be shifted to AIIMS

[India], Mar 26 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad might be shifted to Delhi's All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment, informed Dr. R.K. Srivastava of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on Monday.

Srivastava said though the health condition on Lalu is getting better, the treatment for his earlier health problems is still underway.

"Lalu Prasad's health is getting better. He does not have any surgical problems now. The treatment for his earlier health problems is still underway. We are thinking of shifting him to AIIMS," Srivastava said.

Lalu, who is currently serving jail term after being convicted in fodder scam, was admitted to a hospital in Ranchi after falling sick in the jail on March 16. (ANI)