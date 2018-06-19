Lalu Prasad admitted to Mumbai hospital

[India], June 19 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad has been admitted to Asian Heart Institute here.

The RJD Chief was hospitalised following chest pain and low haemoglobin count.

Lalu was accompanied by his son Tejashwi Yadav and daughter Misa Bharti.

Earlier this month, the RJD Chief returned to Patna after undergoing treatment for heart-related problems at the aforementioned heart institute.

Prior to that, Lalu was undergoing treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute Medical Sciences (RIMS), where he was admitted on March 16 after he complained of discomfort at Birsa Munda Jail.

He was later moved to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. (ANI)