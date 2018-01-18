Lalu Prasad criticises PM Modi for scrapping Haj subsidy

[India], Jan. 17 (ANI): Jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for scrapping the Haj subsidy.

"There is lot of hatred for Muslim Community in the mind of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I really do not understand what problem does he have with this community (Muslim) in particular," the former Bihar Chief Minister told media outside a special Central Bureau of Investigation court, where he had appeared in connection with a case of fodder scam.

He also said that prime minister has become too arrogant that he was barring the Muslims to visit their holy site in Mecca.

On January 16, the Union Government scrapped the Haj subsidy for pilgrims and said the fund would instead be used for the empowerment of minorities from this year. However, there is an exception to the rules for the poor and people over 70 years of age. (ANI)