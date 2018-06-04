Lalu returns to Patna after treatment from Mumbai

[India], June 4 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief and fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad, who was out on provisional bail, returned to Patna from Mumbai, where he had gone for treatment for his heart-related problems.

Lalu was admitted to the Asian Heart Hospital in Mumbai for treatment of his heart and kidney related ailments on May 23.

He was accompanied by his son Tej Pratap, daughter Misa Bharti, and daughter-in-law Aishwarya.

The former Bihar Chief Minister has been convicted in three fodder scam cases by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi.

He was undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute Medical Sciences (RIMS) earlier, where he was admitted on March 16 after he complained of discomfort at Birsa Munda Jail, and was later moved to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. He also reportedly suffers from high blood pressure and diabetes. (ANI)