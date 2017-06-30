Lalu targets PM Modi over Ramgarh beef lynching

[India] June 30 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the brutal killing of a man in Jharkhand allegedly over the beef.

A man named Ansari was killed in Ramgarh on Thursday over the suspicion of carrying beef. The incident occurred on the same day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad condemned incidents of lynching over 'gau bhakti'.

He said Prime Minister is saying something and on the ground something else is happening.

"Bajrang Dal and Hindu Vahini activists have committed a gruesome attack by killing a man and they will pay the price for the same. The Prime Minister is speaking something else and on the ground something else is happening," Lalu asserted. He also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Jharkhand Government is a complete failure. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Ramgarh. Ansari was beaten to death over suspicion of carrying beef in his Maruti van. The van was also set on fire. Later, police claimed that Ansari was killed over a monetary dispute. (ANI)