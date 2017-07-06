Lalu worried about power, office: BJP over Priyanka Vadra's leadership

[India], July 6 (ANI): After Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav hinted support to Priyanka Vadra, suggesting that Samajwadi Party-BSP alliance was likely ahead of the 2019 election, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday slammed the former, stating that Lalu is worried about losing his power and office since the benami properties came to light.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Nalin Kholi said, "Lalu ji perhaps is extremely worried about power and holding on to his office in some way or the other with targeting 2019 elections. May be because there are already so many questions being asked on the benami properties and no answer has been provided by them. Within that he goes on to say, that Priyanka Gandhi would be better than Rahul Gandhi. Now if that is so, it's best to ask the Congress Party spokesperson to clarify. After all the Congress and Lalu ji are in the coalition together."

Resonating similar views, another saffron party leader Gaurav Bhatia asserted that Lalu is extremely scared for the legitimate action taken against him and his family over benami properties. "The statement of Lalu Prasad Yadav makes it very evident that he is extremely scared now for the legitimate action taken against him and his family for acquiring benami properties. All these political parties coming together without any common ideologies; which will make no difference to a party like BJP that is spreading its wings all over India and inspiring youth," Bhatia said. Yesterday, Lalu Prasad Yadav on the occasion of the 21st foundation day of RJD hinted that he prefers Priyanka Vadra as leader instead of her brother Rahul. He later proposed an alliance of SP, BSP, TMC, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party to take on the BJP in 2019 general elections. "There is a strong possibility of Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati coming together. If it happens then 2019 match over. Be it Robert Vadra, Priyanka ji, Kejriwal, Mamata didi or Lalu Yadav and his family, an attempt is being made to break them. The day it happens, BJP would be finished," Lalu told party workers. (ANI)