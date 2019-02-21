Lalu Yadav moves SC for bail in fodder scam cases

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in three fodder scam cases, citing ill health.

In the application filed on Wednesday, Yadav, who is serving sentences in fodder scam cases, has challenged the order of the Jharkhand High Court which had rejected the bail application filed by him.

In August last year, Yadav surrendered before a special CBI court in Jharkhand after the state high court dismissed his bail plea.

He was granted temporary bail for six weeks on May 11 last year for undergoing treatment. However, the extension of the provisional bail was rejected by the Jharkhand High Court.

The cases pertain to fraudulent withdrawals from state treasuries by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav was the Chief Minister of undivided Bihar. (ANI)