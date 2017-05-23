Lalu Yadav's daughter's CA sent to three-day ED custody

[India], May 23 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted a three-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti's Chartered Accountant (CA) Rajesh Agarwal in a money laundering case.

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Agarwal, in connection with the money trail scam of around Rs. 8,000 crore.

The arrest came days after raids were conducted by the Income Tax department at 22 locations in Delhi, Gurugram on companies and people associated with Lalu.

As per sources, the raids were conducted on the charges of illegal (benami) land deals worth Rs. 1,000 crore. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief is already under the scanner in the fodder scam case. (ANI)