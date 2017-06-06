Lalu's daughter Misa Bharti issued fresh summons by IT dept in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Tuesday issued a show cause notice for penalty to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti for not appearing for questioning in money laundering case against her.





Bharti has been fined Rs. 10,000 for not appearing today.





A fresh summon has been issued for her to appear on June 12.





Her husband Shailesh will appear tomorrow.





Earlier, Bharti and her husband were summoned by the Income Tax Department in connection with a 'benami' assets case.



The summons were issued days after the arrest of Agrawal in connection with an Enforcement Directorate probe into a Rs. 8,000 crore money laundering racket, involving two Delhi-based businessmen and a few political entities.

Agrawal was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly being instrumental in providing accommodation entries (illegal funds) to launder the money of businessmen brothers- Virendra Jain and Surendra Jain.

The Income Tax Department has, in it's summon reportedly said that it wishes to question Misa and her husband on transactions conducted by the M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited.

Misa is also under the scanner for dubious land ownership deals.

The income tax department had conducted raids and surveys at about 22 locations in Delhi and adjoining areas last week in connection with alleged benami deals of Rs 1,000 crore by Lalu's family.