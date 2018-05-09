Lalu's parole delayed intentionally: RJD MLA

[India], May 09 (ANI): A Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA on Wednesday said Lalu Prasad Yadav's parole has been intentionally delayed by Jharkhand government.

Earlier in the day, fodder scam convict Lalu was granted a five-day parole to attend his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav's wedding.

"Till now, we have no information about his parole. As per the jail guidelines, it is not allowed to exit from the jail after 6 in the evening. So, I think (Jharkhand) government and administration have intentionally delayed his parole," RJD MLA Shakti Singh Yadav told ANI.

He added that "the way government and administration have shown red-tapism, it is a clear indication that they want to demoralise Lalu ji". Lalu, who has been convicted in three fodder scam cases by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi since December last year, is ailing and currently undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. The RJD chief, who has been serving a jail term in Birsa Munda central jail, was admitted to AIIMS on March 29 for specialised treatment. On April 30, the AIIMS later referred Lalu to RIMS. Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap will get married to Aishwarya Rai, eldest daughter of RJD leader Chandrika Prasad Rai, on May 12 in Patna. Tej Pratap Yadav got engaged to Aishwarya at a posh hotel in Patna on April 18. (ANI)