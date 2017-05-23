Lamba climbed crane only to oversee rescue operation: Fire Services

[India], May 23 (ANI): Clearing the air after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Alka Lamba courted controversy when she climbed onto a crane to take stock of the rescue operations by fire fighters in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area, Director Delhi Fire Services, G.C. Mishra asserted that Lamba's only motive was to control the situation.

"The fire service department had some problem to reach on time as the incident took place in old Delhi. The public had become hostile when we arrived, but we managed the situation well. But during that time Alka Lamba wanted to calm the people there and controlled the situation too. Her only interest in the situation was to oversee the rescue operations - to get a better view and to take stock of the rescue operations. Hence, she climbed onto a crane with fire fighters," Mishra told ANI.

Earlier this day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma filed a police complaint against Lamba for obstructing public servants from discharging their duties. Sharma, in her complaint, said that Lamba obstructed the firefighting efforts of the fire department officials when they were trying to douse the fire on late Monday night. Sharma's complaint is based on a video and newspaper reports which accused Lamba of creating a photo opportunity for her. (ANI)