Land Encroachment Case: Kerala HC rejects Thomas Chandy's plea

[India], Nov.14(ANI): The Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected plea of State Transport Minister Thomas Chandy in connection with the land encroachment case.

Earlier on November 8, the High Court had pulled up the state government and asked whether it 'will take the same stand if the encroachment was done by a common man?'

A Kottayam vigilance court had earlier on November 8 ordered verification of the land encroachment allegations filed against Chandy.

The High Court further questioned whether the minister had any special consideration from the government in the case.

The court was responding to a petition in which it was alleged that Chandy had got a road constructed through government-owned land and levelled water bodies to facilitate easier access to his Lake Palace Resort located on the Punamada Lake in Kerala. As per report, both the interim and final reports have revealed that Chandy's firm had encroached on land and levelled water bodies. (ANI)