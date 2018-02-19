  1. Sify.com
Land grabbing case: FIR registered against BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan

[India], Feb 19. (ANI): A case has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kamlesh Paswan in connection with a land grabbing case.

Paswan is an MP from Uttar Pradesh's Bansgaon town in Gorakhpur District.

"Paswan has been accused of cheating and capturing land in the district. We have registered a case of possession of land against more than 25 other associates including Paswan," police officials said.

"We have not arrested anyone in this case so far," Police added.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on. (ANI)



