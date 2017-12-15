Land grabbing: SC asks Karunanidhi's daughter to undergo trial

[India], December 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday asked Selvi, the daughter of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M. Karunanidhi, to undergo trial in 2007 land grabbing and cheating case.

The apex court issued the directive, after allowing an appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu government challenging Selvi's discharge.

The Madras High Court, in the last hearing, discharged her from the case.

The matter pertains to alleged grabbing of a piece of land in state's Kancheepuram district by Karunanidhi's daughter.

The case was initially taken up in Poonamalee Court, but was transferred to the high court on the petition of the Selvi's counsel. (ANI)