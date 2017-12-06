Landfill site issue: EDMC files plea seeking relief against land owning agencies

[India], Dec 6 (ANI): The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Wednesday filed an application seeking relief against all land owning agencies to restrain themselves from developing and alienating any of their lands till the issue of landfill site is resolved.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued a notice and asked all the stakeholders to respond till Friday when the matter will be listed.

Multiple previous orders of the Supreme Court, NGT and others have gone unheard and the issue of garbage dumping remains unresolved.

Earlier in October, a massive fire broke out at east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site wherein five fire tenders were used to douse the flames. The tribunal had also asked the EDMC whether it had started bio-stabilisation of municipal solid waste at the landfill site as per its direction. On September 1, the NGT had come down heavily on the EDMC over the Ghazipur landfill collapse in which two persons were killed, saying "nothing can be more humiliating than people being killed under a garbage hill". A garbage mound at the Ghazipur landfill collapsed, killing two people and sweeping away many vehicles from the adjacent road. (ANI)