Landslide blocks Manali-Leh highway

[India], June 29 (ANI): The Manali-Leh National Highway-3 has been blocked due to a landslide at Marhi, nearly 30 kilometres from Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

Heavy rain in the area for the past 24 hours caused the landslide.

The landslide happened late night on Thursday and came into light by early morning on Friday. The local administration was informed by the commuters at around six in the morning.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officer Avril Jain confirmed the landslide and said that the road would be clear soon.

"The road clearing operation has started and would be done soon for the traffic. Machines have been deputed along with the BRO engineering team," said Jain. Police have been deployed to monitor the traffic situation. Meanwhile, a major landslide blocked the National Highway 94, near Hindolakhaal in Uttarakhand. The road clearing work is underway with three machines deployed on the site. (ANI)