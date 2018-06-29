Landslide disrupts vehicular movement at Manali-Leh Highway

[India], June 29 (ANI): Over 1500 vehicles were left stranded after another landslide took place due to flash flooding on the Manali-Leh National Highway-3 here on Friday.

The flooded Pagal Nallah in Lahul Spiti stopped the vehicular movement on the road near Sissu in Lahul Spiti, which is nearly 81 kilometers from Manali.

Over 700 vehicles left stranded on the Lahul Spiti side while nearly 800 vehicles have been stuck on Manali side.

From Manali to Gulaba and Mari area, it will reportedly take more than five more hours to get through the chaos.

Earlier today, the Manali-Leh National Highway-3 was blocked due to a landslide at Marhi, nearly 30 kilometres from Manali in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)