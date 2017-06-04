Landslide kills three in Tripura

[India], June 4 (ANI): Landslide following incessant rain has killed three of a family in Dhalai district of Tripura while one more was critically injured in the incident.

The tragic incident took place at Vidyamohan Chowdhury Para of remote Dhalai district last night in which a tribal mother along with her two minor children and her husband were buried under mud after a big chunk of hill slipped into their house.

The deceased was identified as 47-year-old Kajal Kanya Debbarma and her two minor children.

However, Rooti Debbarma, the head of the family was rescued in a critical condition and shifted to hospital by a joint team of fire-fighters and disaster management. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chandan Saha said, "Due to incessant rain a landslide occurred during the night hours and we rushed after getting the news. Most probably three persons had died due to the landslide and rescue work is still going on. Meantime, we have rescued one person in critical condition and he is the head of the family. One more body has been found and there is possibility of more bodies. The fire fighters and the disaster management team are jointly conducting the rescue operation." Meanwhile, some areas in the same district went under flood water following the rain. Flood water had not only submerged paddy fields but also entered many houses. Several families were shifted to safer places while many others took temporary refuge in local schools. Manik Lal Baidya, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) said, "Flood water has entered into several houses in Choto Shurma area and the flood affected population has taken temporary shelter in Choto Shurma High schools where 58 families are there and the other and the other is in Bara Drone JB school where 22 families are there. Around 500 people have been affected." The state government is proving ex-gratia to the flood affected population. Meantime, in another incident, a 19-year-old youth was killed in a lightning strike at Churaibari in northern Tripura on last night. (ANI)