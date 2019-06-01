Language row erupts in Tamil Nadu

[India], June 1 (ANI): A controversy broke out in Tamil Nadu on Saturday over the new Draft Education Policy of the government at the Centre that has recommended a three language formula with political parties opposing "imposition" of Hindi in the state.

Leaders cutting across party lines said the state has a history on the language issue and would not tolerate any imposition.

The comments came in the wake of the draft education policy prepared by the Kasturirangan Committee, released yesterday, which spoke of continuation of the three language formula in the schools.

DMK leader and Rajya Sabha member T Siva said any attempt to "force" Hindi language on the people of Tamil Nadu will not be tolerated by them. "We are ready to face any consequences to stop the Hindi language from being forced on the people here," he said. TNCC president K S Alagiri said people of Tamil Nadu will not allow the imposition of Hindi in the state. He said Congress was not opposed to any language and it was up to the students to learn any language of their choice. MDMK president Vaiko warned that a language war will break out if any attempt is made to impose language in Tamil Nadu while a rebel AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran said any such proposal would destroy Indian's pluralism and make Tamils second class citizens. Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan said, "I have acted in many Hindi films. However, in my opinion, Hindi should not be imposed on anyone." In the Draft National Education Policy 2019, the three language formula recommends inclusion of English and Hindi besides mother tongue in the non-Hindi state, while the Hindi-speaking states should include English and Indian language from other parts of India. The draft policy said multilingualism is a necessity of India as of much of the developed world and must be considered a boon and an opportunity for learning and expanding one's horizons rather than a burden. Children learn languages extremely quickly when immersed early and multilingual children in studies around the world have also been found to learn faster and be placed better later in life than those who are unilingual, it said. (ANI)