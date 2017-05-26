Last 3 years have transformed people's lives: PM Modi

[India], May 26 (ANI): On the occasion of completion of three years of the National Democratic Alliance's ( NDA) government at the Center, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said these years have seen concrete steps that have transformed people's lives.

The Prime Minister took to the social media to ask the people their views on completing three years as Government at the Center.

"What do you feel about the Govt? Where have we done well & where can we do even better. Join this survey on NM App," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"What do you feel about the Govt? Where have we done well & where can we do even better. Join this survey on NM App," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"Last 3 years have seen concrete steps that have transformed people's lives. These graphics tell you how," he said in a series of tweet.

"Last 3 years have seen concrete steps that have transformed people's lives. These graphics tell you how," he said in a series of tweet.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be organising a pan-Indian festival-like publicity campaign to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led NDA three year rule.

The campaign's name has been linked with the surname of the Prime Minister- ' Making of Developed India (MODI).

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the festival from Guwahati in Assam on Friday. A central Control Room will be established at the party headquarters in Delhi to coordinate and monitor the mega event that will continue till June 15.

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Monday addressed a press conference here to unveil the official schedule of the MODI fest.

All union ministers, BJP's Members of Parliament, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the BJP ruled states will take part in the massive exercise to ensure that Prime Minister's message of growth and development reaches every district in the country.

Party president Amit Shah will take part in the MODI fest in Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the events in Jaipur and Mumbai, while External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be in Delhi and Lucknow.

Union Ministers Arun Jaitley will participate in the MODI fest in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad; M. Venkaiah Naidu in Bhuwaneshwar and Chhattisgarh, Nitin Gadkari in Chennai and Ranchi in Jharkhand.

The Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states will not only take part in the MODI fest in their states but also in other states.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will attend functions in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh; Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh; Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis in Kochi, Kerala; Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Hubli, Karnataka; and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Intellectual meets will also be organised across the country wherein the achievements of the Modi government will be presented.

All the union ministers, MPs will attend two functions in the assigned state, one programme each in home state and constituency. (ANI)