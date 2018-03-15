Last batch of GNLA cadres surrender in Meghalaya

[India], Mar. 15 (ANI): The remaining cadres of the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) surrendered before the Meghalaya government on Thursday.

This is being seen as a major step towards ending militancy in Meghalaya and the North East.

Concerted efforts by both the Centre and the state government, the rebel groups, community leaders, coupled with policy changes at various levels, including the strengthening of the law with a zero-tolerance policy towards militancy, brought the militants to the negotiating table, which is finally beginning to show positive results.

"The surrender of the last batch of GNLA militants, just when a new government has assumed office means we are beginning on a positive note, which is good news for everyone", said James Sangma, Meghalaya Home Minister. The home minister thanked the people of the Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills and South-West Khasi Hills, the church leaders, civil society organisations, the police and government departments who worked hard and in harmony to bring peace to the state. The surrendered militants handed over 2 AK 56 rifles, an INSAS rifle, a foreign made Glock pistol, one semi machine gun (SMG), a .303 rifle, a 9 mm pistol and a large quantity of ammunition to the authorities. (ANI)