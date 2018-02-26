Last moments of Sridevi: A 'surprise' dinner plan turned into a loss

Dubai: Sridevi was getting ready for a dream dinner date with her husband Boney Kapoor in Dubai before she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at their hotel room and died on Saturday evening, according to a report in the Khaleej Times.

According to a source close to the family, Kapoor flew back from Mumbai and went to her room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel around 5:30 pm to "surprise" her with dinner.

He woke her up and the couple chatted for about 15 minutes before he invited her for dinner. The Chandni-fame star then went to the washroom. After 15 minutes passed and Sridevi did not come out, Kapoor knocked on the door to check on her.