[India], Feb. 18 (ANI): Nawab Fazal Jah the last surviving son of Late Hyderabad Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur breathed his last on Saturday.

His funeral will be conducted today evening.

According to reports, 72-year-old Nawab Fazal Jah was born to Mir Osman Ali Khan's second wife named Leela Begum. (ANI)