Lata Mangeskar praises PM Modi for naming India's longest bridge after Hazarika

[India], May 27 (ANI): Legendary singer Lata Mangeskar on Saturday praised Prime Minisiter Narendra Modi for naming the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge of Assam after renowned Assamese music legend Bhupen Hazarika.

"Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was a brilliant artist. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ingaurated the mesmerising Dhola-Sadiya Bridge which is named after Bhupen Hazarika. Only the Indian Government is the one which honours Indian artists. As an , I honour the Indian Government," Mangeskar tweeted in Hindi.

Prime Minster Modi inaugurated the country's longest bridge over Brahmaputra River, the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge in Tinsukia district. The Dhola-Sadiya bridge connects Assam with Arunachal Pradesh. He said that the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge will usher economic change across the northeast region. "We have decided to name the bridge after Bhupen Hazarika, the son of Brahmaputra and Assam's voice," said PM Modi. "This bridge will not only save time and money, but also bring about an economic revolution in country," said PM Modi, adding that this will open new avenues for opportunities. The 9.15 km-long bridge built over the Brahmaputra River will reduce travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh by at least four hours. The Prime Minister said that the Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Assam government are committed to connecting whole of the northeast with India. (ANI)