Late BJP MP's sons join Shiv Sena

[India], May 3 (ANI): Days ahead of the by-poll to the Palghar Lok Sabha seat, sons of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Palghar Chintaman Wanga joined Shiv Sena on Thursday.

The two sons of late tribal MP Shrinivas Wanga and Praful Wanga along with their mother Jayashree joined the Sena in the presence of party president Uddhav Thackeray.

Chintaman Wanga (67) was elected from Palghar on a BJP ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Chintaman Wanga had passed away on January 30 earlier this year. Following his death, the Election Commission announced by-poll for Lok Sabha constituency of Palghar, to be held on May 28. (ANI)