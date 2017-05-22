Late IAS Tiwari's kin slam 'lax' police, press for CBI inquiry

[India], May 22 (ANI): "My son was an honest man," says the grieving mother of IAS son Anurag Tiwari who died under mysterious circumstances few days back, while adding that her family will be pressing for a through probe into his death by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Visibly shattered, Tiwari's mother said that she wants to know who killed her son and why, adding that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hear her woes.

"I will request for a CBI enquiry, so that it can be found out why my son was killed. My son was a very nice, simple and honest man. The police has been careless throughout," Sushila Tiwari told ANI here before meeting the Chief Minister.

Asserting that local police has been donning a very lackluster attitude towards the investigation, Anurag's brother Mayank Tiwari echoed similar demands of a CBI inquiry into the case, and said that the local police have not even seized the room and recorded the statement of the family. "We demand for CBI enquiry, so that the truth can come out. Second we want that the centre's forensic team to be given the responsibility of this case," Mayank said. "The local police's conduct is very lackluster. The room where he lived has not been seized, the CCTV footage has not been examined properly. Our statement has not even been taken," he added. Meanwhile, a meeting is underway between the kin of Anurag Tiwari and Chief Minister Adityanath. IAS officer Anurag Tiwari was found dead outside Meera Bai VIP guest house in Hazratganj area of Lucknow. A native of Bahraich district, Tiwari was posted as food and civil supplies commissioner in Bengaluru at present. He was staying at the guest house for the last two days with a batchmate. He stayed in room number 19. LDA vice chairman and Tiwari's batchmate PN Singh had booked the room in his name and was with him night before his death. On the day of his demise, while Singh went to play badminton around 6am at a Gomtinagar stadium, Tiwari stepped out for a morning walk. He had barely covered a distance of 300 metre from his room when he collapsed on the road. According to reports, it is being suspected that Tiwari died of seizure after he suffered from a fit, however final decision will be taken post the results of autopsy reports. Tiwari, an engineer by qualification, became an IAS officer in July 2007. (ANI)