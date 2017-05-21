Late Lt. Ummer Fayaz's colleagues remember him as 'dynamic,' 'helpful'

[India], May 21 (ANI): Expressing deep sorrow on the demise of their beloved Army officer Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz, who was killed by terrorists in J-K's Shopian district earlier this month, his colleagues on Sunday remembered him to be having a "very dynamic personality".

"He was full of life and a very friendly person. It is a big loss for us. He was dedicated towards his work and would carry out any work with complete dedication," Col. R Patil told ANI.

Col. Patil added that Fayaz was dedicated towards the service of the nation and always used to say that he would motivate the youth of the Valley to join the Army as they needed guidance.

Another officer, Coy Commander, Maj. Amritpal Singh remembered the days with Fayaz, when he had newly joined the Army said that it was still hard for him to believe that they had lost one of their beloved brothers. "An unfortunate incident has happened to us. We feel as if he is still around and we keep discussing about him," said Maj. Amritpal Singh. Sub. Brijesh Kumar, describing about his caring nature, said, "He was part of our family. During night duties, he used to motivate every jawan. The void he has created cannot be filled." Earlier in May, Fayaz from RAJRIF unit in Akhnoor went to attend the wedding of his uncle's daughter at Batapura (Near Behibagh), from where he was reportedly abducted by terrorists and a day after that his bullet-riddled body was found at Harmen. His mortal remains underwent post mortem at the District Hospital in Shopian and was subsequently brought to Sursun for burial with full military honours. Lt. Fayaz was commissioned on December 10, 2016 from the National Defence Academy (NDA) and was set to head for the Young Officers Course in September this year. The police said that the officer was shot by terrorists five times in an orchard. (ANI)