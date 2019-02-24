Late Major's wife set to join Army as a tribute to her husband

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): The wife of Army Major Prasad Ganesh who was killed in a fire accident near the India-China border last year is now set to join the armed forces after completing one year of mandatory military training.

Major Prasad died in a fire accident in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh on 30 December 2017.

Gauri Prasad Mahadik, his wife who cleared the Services Selection Board (SSB) with flying colours in the widow category in her second attempt, is set to join the Officers Training Academy (OTA) of the Indian Army in Chennai this April. She will undergo 49 weeks of training.

After completing a one-year mandatory military training at the academy, the 31-year-old, Gauri will be inducted into the army as a lieutenant in March 2020. Gauri competed with 16 candidates during the SSB examinations and she topped the exam and qualified for training at OTA. Talking to ANI, Gauri said: "I am a qualified lawyer and company secretary and was employed job but after the death of my husband I left the job and started preparing for the armed forces. I was determined to join the army as a tribute to my husband and the uniform which I will wear after commissioning will become ours...mine and my husband." Gauri married Prasad in 2015 and resides with her in-laws in Virar. (ANI)