Lathi-charge on farmers heights of BJP's anarchy: Mayawati

[India], Oct 02 (ANI): Condemning the police action against the agitating farmers on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border earlier today, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati warned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to be prepared to bear the consequences of the lathi-charge carried out on protesting farmers.

"This is the height of the BJP government's anarchy and it shall remain prepared to bear its consequences," she said in a statement.

The BSP Chief added that like any other announcement of the BJP government, the one pertaining to the loan-waiver, too, has also proved to be a mere eyewash.

"The BJP, which came to power promising to bring the good days of the farmers' by doubling their income, has targeted them with tear-gas shells and lathis, when they only wanted to march to the Gandhi sthal on Gandhi Jayanti and stage a demonstration over their issues," she said. Claiming that every section of the society has been affected by the "anti-poor and anti-farmer" policies of the BJP-led central and state governments, Mayawati stated that the farmers were subject to the highest amount of issues. Earlier in the day, agitating farmers marching towards Delhi as part of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) protest were stopped at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border with water cannons and tear gas to disperse them. Thousands of farmers began their agitation on September 23 from Haridwar in Uttarakhand and marched towards New Delhi, many of them on foot and scores sitting atop tractors, buses and raising slogans. Their demands include complete loan waiver, reduction in electricity tariff and pension to every farmer aged above 60. (ANI)