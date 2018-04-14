Launching schemes in Ambedkar's name will not help Dalits: Mayawati

[India], Apr. 14 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said inaugurating schemes under the name of B.R. Ambedkar will not lead to the development of the Dalits.

"I want to tell Modi Ji and his government that commemorating places related to Baba Saheb's (BR Ambedkar) life and inaugurating schemes in his name, will in no way lead to development of Dalits," said BSP supremo after Prime Minister Modi inaugurated a health centre under Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district today to mark the 127th birth anniversary of Ambedkar.

Ambedkar, the iconic Dalit leader, is regarded as the architect of Indian Constitution. He had fought against social discrimination and supported the rights of women and the downtrodden. (ANI)