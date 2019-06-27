Law and order in UP in tatters: Akhilesh Yadav

[India], Jun 4 (ANI): SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is in tatters, citing the killing of a party functionary here late last month.

"A person gets killed while sleeping in his house despite the claims of the government that law and order is its biggest priority. The whole law and order system is in tatters," he said while talking to reporters.

On May 24, Samajwadi Party district panchayat member Vijay Yadav was shot dead outside his residence allegedly by three unidentified persons at Salarpur village in Ghazipur district.

Referring to the murder of a BJP worker in Union Minister Smriti Irani's Lok Sabha constituency Amethi, Akhilesh said, "A BJP minister comes and participates in the funeral ceremony of a party worker and police come into action and arrest all the accused. But police have not identified the culprits in this case and have made no arrests. Security has also not been provided to the family." The SP leader said political workers are being killed across the state after the Lok Sabha elections. "Lawlessness pervades in the whole state. Most of the political workers killed in the state after the Lok Sabha polls were SP workers. Another SP leader and zila panchayat member was killed in Jaunpur," he added. (ANI)