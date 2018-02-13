Law and order in UP under control: Yogi Adityanath

[India] Feb. 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said law and order in the state is under control.

He made this statement while addressing a press conference here.

"Law & Order in Uttar Pradesh is under control. Crime against women is minimal. No riots have been reported under the 10-month-rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). No curfew has been imposed in the state," Adityanath said.

He also criticized the Communist Party of India-Marxist [CPI-M] led state government.

The UP Chief Minister is in Tripura to campaign for the BJP, which is trying to uproot the Left Front government that is ruling Tripura for the last 25 years. Adityanath is scheduled to address three election rallies in Tripura on Tuesday. Election to the 60-member Tripura Assembly would be held on February 18, while the counting of votes will be done on March 3. The party has pressed many top party leaders and union ministers for campaigning in the Left bastion. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley released the BJP vision document for Tripura in Agartala on Sunday. The party, looking to expand its presence in the north-east states, is working in a systematic manner, according to Jaitley. The BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). The BJP is contesting on 51 seats, while its alliance partner Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) has fielded nine candidates. In the 2013 polls, the CPI-M managed to bag a majority with 51 seats, while the rest was shared by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress party. (ANI)