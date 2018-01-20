Law and order must for development: AP CM

[India]Jan. 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said law and order control is much needed for development of the state.

He was speaking at the Collectors' conference.

"The law and order is in control in the state and it should be much strengthened. Law and order control is much needed for development of the state. Any person, of any stature, must be punished if he/she commits any crime. Criminals should be afraid of police. No crime of any scale should be spared. There is no place for criminals in the state," Naidu said.

He added that the Andhra Pradesh Police is equipped with elaborate technology. "We are ahead in identifying crimes and criminals. We should act tough so that the criminals be punished. Now the department has much technological support like drones and CC cameras. This year crime rate should come down by at least 50 percent," Naidu said. The Chief Minister also said that political murders are not good for society and directed the officials to curb it. (ANI)