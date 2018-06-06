Law and order situation satisfactory in Shillong: NCM

[India], June 6 (ANI): National Commission for Minorities (NCM) member, Manjit Singh Rai, who had arrived in Shillong to review the prevailing situation, said that the situation of law and order in the area is satisfactory.

He said, "My suggestion is people should stay together, there is no chance of relocation right now. I am satisfied with the law and order situation here."

Earlier in the day, Rai met Meghalaya chief minister, Conrad K. Sangma and discussed the prevailing situation in Shillong in view of the demand for finding permanent solution to the issue related to relocating settlers at Them ïew Mawlong.

However, the army on Tuesday conducted its fourth flag march in the region to prevent escalation of the issue. Meanwhile, according to the latest information, curfew continues to remain imposed, though, in some parts of the region, there has been a relaxation in timings. The violence erupted after clashes broke out between two groups following the escalation of an argument between a woman and a bus conductor. (ANI)