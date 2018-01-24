Law and order under control ahead of Padmaavat release: Haryana Police

[Haryana] Jan 24 (ANI): The Haryana Police on Wednesday said law and order situation in the state is under control keeping in view the massive protests against the release of the film 'Padmaavat' tomorrow across India.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) law and order, Mohammad Akil said, "Law and order situation is under control in Haryana. At some of the places people tried to take law in their hands but the situation has been controlled promptly. Directives have been passed to take strict actions against the hooligans".

He added that maximum level of security measures are arranged for tomorrow. "I appeal to the people to help us in retaining law and order," Akil stated. Several incidents of violent protests are surfacing in different parts of the nation against the release of the movie. In some states, including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana, the members of Karni Sena and other fringe outfits have resorted to burning posters and vandalising the ticket counter of the movie theaters. Yesterday, the Supreme Court refused to modify its earlier order on the controversy-ridden film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The apex court had earlier set aside the notification passed by the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to ban the release of the flick. (ANI)