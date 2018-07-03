Law Commission, political parties to discuss feasibility of conducting simultaneous elections

The Law Commission is expected to hold consultations with all major political parties on July 7 and 8 over the feasibility of conducting simultaneous election of both Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Talks of the feasibility of conducting simultaneous polls have been in discussion for months.

In April, the Law Commission had stated that simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies could be held in two phases from 2019, provided that at least two provisions of the Constitution are amended and ratified by a majority of the states.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley also reiterated the need for simultaneous elections to be conducted in the country, adding that this would be good for India. "From both a governance and expenditure point of view, to have two to three elections every year is a serious challenge. If elections are held every five years, India will see comfortable governance at the centre and state, and better policy formulation, besides lesser expenditure," he said. (ANI)