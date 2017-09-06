Law preventing abuse in NRI marriages to be introduced soon: Rakesh Srivastava

[India], Sept 6 (ANI): Laws to protect Indian women, who are abandoned by their NRI (non-resident Indian) husbands or foreign partners will be finalised soon, said Rakesh Srivastava, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development on Wednesday.

Srivastava was at an event in New Delhi inaugurating an ASSOCHAM 2nd Conference on Women at workplace.

"India has taken a lead role in gender budgeting in the world. Effort are also required for training and skill up-gradation of women in traditional, new and emerging areas to promote women's employment in both organised/unorganised sectors, including entrepreneurial development," said Srivastava.

He also informed that 100 women achievers will be honoured by the government in November at an event in Hyderabad, which will likely be attended by Ivanka Trump, daughter of United States' President Donald Trump.

He further explained that implementation of suitable strategies and women friendly laws will ensure that women have equal opportunities to enter and enjoy decent work in a just and favourable environment, including fair and equal wages, social security measures, and occupational safety and health measures.

Citing gender equality to be critical for the development of any country, Srivastava said that removing barriers that prevent women from having the same access as men to education, economic opportunities and productive inputs have led to board productivity gains, adding that it is important in today's more competitive and globalised world.

"India has been ranked 87 out of 144 countries on the latest World Economic Forum's Gender Gap Report 2016, but in the economic sphere, much work remains to be done as India ranks 136 in this pillar out of 144 countries," said the Secretary, adding that gender equality is not reflected in participation in economic activities.

"In 2011, the workforce participation rate at all India level is 25.51% for women as compared to 53.26% for men. While there is no urban-rural gap for males (53%), there is considerable rural-urban gap for females, when workforce participation rate for rural women is 30% it in only 15.4% for urban women," he said.

The secretary also talked about the women's hostels that the government is working on, which will also aid the widows and women in distress in India.

"Women form an integral part of the Indian workforce. They need to be equal partners in the society for them to be equal participants in work. Women have to contend with discriminatory laws, institutions and attitudes that restrict their leadership and full participation in public life," he said, adding that unequal access to resources prevent women from become effective leaders.

Krishna Raj, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, a has declared October 15 as 'Women Farmer's Day'.

"Women can make enormous contributions to economies, whether in businesses, on farms, as entrepreneurs or employees, or by doing unpaid care work at home," Raj said (ANI)