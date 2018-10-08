Law should take its course: Congress on attacks on UP, Bihar

[India], Oct 8 (ANI): Reacting to the attacks on the non-Gujarati people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar over the rape of a minor girl, Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Ahmed Patel on Monday said that law should take its own course and everyone should not be targeted for the crime of one or two people.

"Innocent people should not be treated like this, they are also Indians. If this starts in a region, then it will happen in another region too; Mumbai is an example. If someone commits a crime then the law should take its course," he said.

He added, "If one or two people have committed a crime, all the people should not be targeted. If they are innocent, they should be protected. The state government should investigate and find a solution." Non-Gujaratis, especially those hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were attacked recently after the arrest of a man from Bihar for allegedly raping a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district recently. As many as 42 cases have been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 342 people have been arrested across Gujarat for allegedly attacking the migrants from other states, Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) had said on Sunday. According to reports, many workers belonging to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states were also forced to board home-bound trains. (ANI)