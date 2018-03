[India], Mar. 18 (ANI): A second-year law student in Agra was arrested on charges of raping and killing a minor on Saturday.

The student reportedly on Saturday nabbed an eight-year-old girl from a footpath while she was sleeping and allegedly raped her in an open playground and later killed her.

Police have nabbed the accused with the help of CCTV footage and initiated a probe into the incident.(ANI)