'Lawless law minister spreading white lies': Congress says it never worked with Cambridge Analytica

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday denied having links with Cambridge Analytica, a data mining firm accused of harvesting personal information from millions of Facebook users.

Citing information available on the website of Ovleno Business Intelligence (OBI) -- an Indian affiliate of CA's parent company Strategic Communications Laboratories (SCL) -- Congress charged that the firm furnished a constituency-wise database to BJP candidates for state and national elections.

"Cambridge Analytica's linked website shows that in 2010 its services were used by BJP-JD(U). Firm's Indian partner Ovlene Business Intelligence is being run by BJP ally's MP's son. OBI company's services were used by Rajnath Singh in 2009," Congress communications-in-charge Randeep Surjewala told mediapersons at a press conference.

Earlier, Law Minister Ravishankar PrasadPrasad cited media reports to allege that Congress had links with Cambridge Analytica . Taking a dig at Prasad's press conference, Surjewala said, "Desperate times call for desperate press conferences. BJP's factory of fake news has produced another fake news today. Such baseless allegations shows, everyday character of the party". Surjewala accused the BJP and its ally the Janta Dal (United) of using the services of London-based firm during various elections. "Fake Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is presenting fake agenda. The truth is contrary to this. The BJP and JDU used Cambridge Analytica. The BJP hired the Indian business partner of Cambridge Analytica — OBI during Delhi Assembly election and used its services. Apart from this, the firm also involved in the party's Mission 272+ (BJP's slogan for 2014 general election) as an additional support in Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Delhi", Surjewala added. "We checked the profile of Himanshu Sharma, vice-president of OBI on LinkedIn. He mentioned there that the company handled four election campaigns of ruling BJP." Surjewala alleged. Surjwala also alleged that Home Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the OBI office in 2009. "It shows the connection between BJP and the company. BJP has a lot to answer now", he added.