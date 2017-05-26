Lawyer seeks SC's intervention in Saharanpur violence

[India] May 26 (ANI): Following the recent communal clashes in Saharanpur, lawyer Sanobar Ali Qureshi on Friday filed the petition in the apex court seeking its intervention and a direction to the Uttar Pradesh Government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter under the supervision of a sitting judge of the High Court.

The petitioner also sought a direction to the State Government, to grant compensation to all those who died and sustained injuries in the clash and whose articles were allegedly burnt and stolen from their houses.

A copy of the petition, which was accessed by ANI, stated that the top court should pass a direction to the police to provide to villagers in order to stop forceful migration from their villages because of insecurity.

Fresh clashes occurred on Tuesday after Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati's visit to Saharanpur, where one person was killed and several others were injured.

The State Government also announced to give compensation of Rs. 15 lakh to relatives of the person, who was killed during this incident.

In the wake of clashes between two communities in Saharanpur, the Yogi Adityanath Government on Thursday transferred 174 Sub-Divisional Magistrates.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also asked the Uttar Pradesh Government to submit report on the recent worrisome clashes in Saharanpur.

Earlier, Saharanpur District Magistrate Nagendra Parsad Singh was sacked after he was unable to control the clashes between two communities in the area.

On May 5, one person was killed and 16 people, including a head constable, were injured in clashes between the Dalits and the Rajputs in Shabbirpur and Simlana villages.

Reports said that the police stopped the Maharana Pratap procession after some Dalits informed the police. This angered Rajputs, who allegedly resorted to violence.

Meanwhile, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has ben denied permission by the Uttar Pradesh Police to visit violence-hit Saharanpur. (ANI)