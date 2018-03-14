Lawyer spots board exam answer sheets transported in Metro, writes to CBSE

[India], Mar 14 (ANI): A Delhi based lawyer wrote to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) after he spotted sealed parcel containing answer sheets of Chemistry paper were being transported in Delhi metro by one person, on Tuesday.

In the letter, Advocate Tarun Narang said, "In my view, it's very unsafe to carry envelope containing answer sheets by one person without any security in Delhi Metro that too between common public. It should be dispatched safely in way of parcels to CBSE by concerned centres by insured speed post without any delay."

Narang asked for strict action against the centre and their Superintendent, also asked for setting up an independent committee to probe the incident. He further requested the CBSE to investigate how many centres in Delhi and NCR have been dispatching answer sheets in the similar way. Narang was commuting from Dwarka Courts Metro station to Janakpuri when he came across the parcel. (ANI)