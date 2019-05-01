Lawyer's apology not enough, Rahul should apologise in writing: Meenakshi Lekhi

Responding to the Supreme Court's directive to Rahul Gandhi to file a fresh affidavit in the contempt case against him, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday said that the apology of the Congress President's lawyer was not enough.

"His lawyer apologizing on his behalf in the court is not enough. Rahul Gandhi should file a written affidavit seeking an apology, it is clear that our petition was right and they have committed a crime, they are trying to justify their crime meaning they have no fear of the judiciary," Lekhi said talking to reporters here.

The Congress president's lawyer had sought an apology on his behalf from the Supreme Court on Monday. A contempt case was filed against Rahul for his 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' remark. Lekhi added that there was no question on Rahul being an Indian citizen but the question is whether he has Italian citizenship too. She also said that while Italy allows dual citizenship, India does not. "There's no question on Rahul Gandhi being an Indian citizen. The question is whether he is an Italian citizen or not. Any child born to an Italian mother or father automatically gets Italy's citizenship, we want to know whether Rahul revoked his Italian citizenship or not. Italy allows dual citizenship to its citizens but India does not," Lekhi said. She asserted that Rahul will have to prove whether he revoked his Italian citizenship which he got through his mother, Sonia Gandhi. Adding that Sonia had revoked her birth country's citizenship 11 years after marriage to Rajiv Gandhi meaning her son could have been the recipient of Italian citizenship. Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his citizenship after receiving a complaint from Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy. (ANI)